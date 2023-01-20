Austin burglary rates remain steady for 2 years

The Austin Police Department released a video of three suspects involved in multiple burglaries in Downtown Austin.

In the video, you see them entering the elevator with multiple luggage and before leaving the elevator, the suspects look straight into the camera.

Police said those burglaries happened between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28 in downtown Austin.

FOX 7 reached out to several residents in the areas where the burglaries occurred, and they say it's hard for anyone to get inside the buildings.

"You need a fob to get in and out, and you also need a fob to get into certain floors, so you can't just get into a floor, definitely need a fob to get in," says Enrique Mendez, downtown resident.

Enrique Mendez has lived near Rainey for about a year now, and within the first couple of months someone broke in the parking garage of his building and stole his motorcycle.

"I did file a report with APD, but there's just so many robberies that have happened especially with motorcycles in the area people just get in the garage and take them," says Mendez.

In APD latest Chief's month report, the burglary rates have been steady in the past two years.

APD says these suspects are involved in several burglaries that occurred in the 70 block of Rainey street, 100 block of Colorado street, and 500 block of West Avenue.

When FOX 7 reached out to the residents in that area they said they sometimes notice someone will enter the garage right after they go in.

"It makes you kind of think who's getting in and out you know definitely keeps track of the community you have the people you know inside your building," says Mendez.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the APD Burglary tip line at (512) 974-6941.You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest. An additional $15,000 reward is being offered by one of the victims.