$15K reward offered for info leading to arrest of Downtown Austin burglary suspects

A Downtown Austin burglary victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 3 men suspected of breaking into several apartments.

Police say, between November 17 and December 28, the men broke into several units in three locations:

70 block of Rainey Street

100 block of Colorado Street

500 block of West Avenue

Police say the crimes happened between 4:45 and 9:30 p.m.

The suspects were seen driving a black 2021-23 model Cadillac Escalade into a parking garage just before one of the burglaries.

The first suspect is described as a Black man in his mid to late 20s with a low fade haircut and thin goatee and average build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie. (Austin Police Department)

The second suspect is described as a Black man, 20-25 years of age with a thin build and bushy hair. He was also last seen wearing a black hoodie. (Austin Police Department)

The third suspect is described as a Black man between 25 and 30 years of age who was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and an M-G baseball cap. (Austin Police Department)

If you have any information about this incident, call the APD Burglary tip line at (512) 974-6941.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. In addition to the $15,000 reward from the victim, Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.