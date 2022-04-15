Austin Central Library to display kite exhibition starting May 6

An exhibition of dozens of kites created by artists and representing the connection between water and life in Texas will be on display at Austin Central Library.

Starting May 6, The Sacred Springs Kite Exhibition is set to hang over library visitors in the Central Library’s six-story atrium space. This exhibition is a collaboration between Austin Public Library, Art4Water, a program of the Watershed Association, and Terry Zee Lee, a national facilitator and curator of kite exhibitions and events.

"Austin Central Library, located where Shoal Creek feeds into Lady Bird Lake and about a mile from Barton Springs, is the perfect location for the community to experience an exhibition on the connection between Texas waters and our lives," stated Austin Public Library Director Roosevelt Weeks. "We are proud to be able to host these beautiful artworks in our space and connect the community with these artists’ important messages."

The kites in the exhibition were selected from submissions from over 200 artists.

The exhibition is free and open to the public starting May 6 and will be on display until November 2022. A free reception is scheduled from 7-9 p.m. on May 6 at the Central Library.

For more information about the exhibit, click here.

