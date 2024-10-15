Austin Central Library uses TCSO deputies to help with security

The brief Travis County deputies are helping with security at the Austin Central Library. The deputies are brought on as temporary employees. There is no additional cost to taxpayers.



The Austin Central Library is using Travis County deputies to help with security.

Baylor Johnson, spokesperson for Austin Public Library (APL), says since the pandemic, there have been more rule violations, ranging from minor to criminal.

"Libraries are such public places, which is really fantastic. It means that we're welcoming to everybody. It does mean that our library staff sometimes have to be the front line responders to some of the issues that come up in a big city, like Austin, issues involving substance abuse or mental health issues. It can be anything from drug use on site to sometimes people getting combative or shouting or, in some rare cases, destruction of property. What this program has really allowed us to do is to have someone who is on site and is able to respond to those situations that do escalate beyond just normal rule enforcement," he said.

Rule enforcement has three tiers: informing the person of the violation, warning them that they'll be asked to leave, and then asking them to leave.

If it's a serious violation, the person might just be asked to leave.

APL already has 40 full-time security staff who do rule enforcement, but they need more help.

They started a program with the Travis County Sheriff's Office in July. But, why the county and not the Austin police?

"It partially was just sort of what was available as we were looking for resources to bring into libraries," Johnson said.

"It provides us with increased response time when they do escalate and instead of having to wait for APD, you know how short-staffed they are and all these things going on," staff said at a Sept. 23 meeting of the Library Commission.

The deputies are brought in as temporary employees and are paid through the library's general fund. Essentially, they're moving money around, so there is no additional cost to taxpayers.

Ten deputies work four-hour shifts there. It's not overtime for them. A deputy is there seven days a week during open hours.

"Anecdotally hearing from our staff, both librarians and from our security staff, we've heard about a lot of incidents that have been able to quickly de-escalate or have been able to be handled much more quickly by having these folks here," Johnson said.

Johnson says they also can serve as a deterrent.

"People see a law enforcement officer, then the behavior may change more quickly than it otherwise would with just a librarian or a library security staff," he said.

Right now, the deputies are only at Central Library downtown, but APL is looking to expand the program to other locations.