Austin Chamber of Commerce granted $100K for Austin employment growth

The Austin Chamber of Commerce has been awarded a $100,000 grant from Texas Mutual Insurance Company as part of a $2 million request for proposal that has already awarded 44 different organizations across the state.

The grant is being received through the Chamber of Commerce's 501©(3) designated organization, the Quality of Life Foundation. The foundation focuses on increasing opportunities of employment and career advancement in the Austin community.

"We’re incredibly grateful to Texas Mutual for granting us the funds to progress the important work that the Chamber is doing for workforce development," Laura Huffman, president and chief executive officer of the Austin Chamber of Commerce, said.

"This funding ensures our programs can focus on doing the work that is vital to this region: reducing unemployment, growing the region’s talent pipeline, and seeking out more opportunities for career growth. Through these initiatives, the Austin region will continue its rapid expansion into new industries and remain a hub for job seekers and employers around the world."

The grant will help support a new platform created by the Quality of Life Foundation, the "512 Career Bridge". It will assist K-12 students, job-seeking adults, and the general public to explore in-demand jobs, attend career panels and events, and other career-related opportunities. The Foundation plans on working and engaging with local businesses, career professionals, and schools in Austin to create a diverse area of opportunity.

To view the full list of workforce development and safety training grant recipients, visit the Texas Mutual website.

