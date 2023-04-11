Expand / Collapse search

Staff should practice emergency situations more regularly, Austin city leaders say

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin leaders want city staff to practice emergency situations more regularly.

This comes after February's ice storm knocked out power to a third of Austin Energy customers.

Austin City Council members were briefed on emergency management plans and responses on April 11. 

Challenges during the ice storm included a lack of uniformity between different departments.

The city manager identified three areas for improvement:

  • New procedures for initiating the emergency operations center
  • Emergency communications
  • Operations and planning

As part of that, city leaders want regular inter-department coordination exercises.

