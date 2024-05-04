Texas elections 2024: Austin residents vote on 'dis-annexation' of neighborhoods

"Vote Here" signs are spread across the city of Austin at dozens of polling centers.

Inside, multiple candidates and propositions are on the ballot for voters to choose from.

There are six "dis-annexation" propositions, allowing residents of several outlying areas to vote on whether to remove themselves from Austin city limits.

The major selling point for these propositions is that they will lower property taxes.

"Oh, I’m for sure voting against," said Malone resident Dave Kemper.

"We voted yes for the dis-annexation, mainly because we want to see the property taxes go down," said Lost Creek resident Joe Wempe.

The city would phase out property taxes once a neighborhood's debt is paid.

Residents would still pay school property taxes.

The ballot measures were prompted by legislation passed in the Texas legislature in 2023.

Each of the neighborhoods was brought into the city boundary about 10 years ago.

"We are our own little community, and I think that's how we should be treated," said Lost Creek resident, Rachel Cole.

Austin Police and Fire Departments would no longer serve "dis-annexed" neighborhoods.

Instead, Travis County would handle law enforcement and fire response. Some services would discontinue,like trash from Austin resource recovery.

"I mean, not to disparage the county, but it's not broken. So why would we fix it? Like, the city has done a great job with our trash," Kemper said.

2024 TEXAS RUNOFF ELECTIONS COVERAGE

The possibility of dis-annexation comes with concerns surrounding emergency services for some residents.

"As a mom of three kids, I want the best emergency response that I can get. So, if I call 911, I want a quick response," said Cole.

Others welcome the thought of a possible change.

"Maybe we have better police control here, because we have seen more crime in the area," said Lost Creek resident Donna Wempe.

The residents were able to take their decision to the polls, with the final votes cast on Saturday.