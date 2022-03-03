Austin City Council to decide on billing credits or water utility investments

In a unanimous vote, the Austin City Council approved a resolution that will look into whether the city should provide billing credits for Austin Water customers or put that money back into improving the utility.

"What we are asking for is staff to put together, what will a goodwill credit of $10 look like for all Austin Water customers, versus a reallocation and investment to the infrastructure," said Vanessa Fuentes, Austin City Council, District Two.

On Feb. 5, the city issued its latest boil water notice, after an operations failure caused dirty water to get through some filters, triggering the notice. The outgoing Austin Water Director Greg Meszaros said it was an operations and personnel failure...not infrastructure.

"Some families had to boil more water than usual and also go out and buy bottled water, that was an inconvenience," said Fuentes.

Fuentes said this item will direct staff to weigh both options and see what Austinites truly want in this situation.

"Feedback I’ve been getting from Austinites is keep the $10, we'd rather not go through another boil water event. But for some of our community members that $10 could be significant," said Fuentes.

Last month, the council approved an external audit and they will hire consultants to do in the coming months. In the meantime, they will take a look at Austin Water's after action report when released. All on the dais agree, that it is imperative that these failures at the utility do not continue to happen.

"I’m pleased to see us bring this forward to make sure whatever steps that we are taking are the most effective," said Alison Alter, mayor pro tem.

"This is one step that's really important for our community to move forward," said Ann Kitchen, Austin City Council District Five.

The $10 figure is based on a portion of the historical average for February water use.

