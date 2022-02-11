Austin Water head Greg Meszaros resigns following recent boil water notice

Austin Water head Greg Meszaros has decided to step down. The move comes after Austin was placed under a boil water notice for four days. It was the third water boil event in about three years.

Meszaros sent a memo to Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk saying that he was stepping down after "consultation with my family and my circle of close and trusted friends." He added that "while I have loved my job as Director, and I am exceedingly proud of all that my team and I have accomplished over the nearly 15 years I have served as Austin Water's leader, I am ready to step aside."

Cronk issued a memo to Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Austin City Council confirming the resignation saying Meszaros was making a decision to "focus on family and new horizons." Cronk says he will work with Meszaros during the transition which includes appointing an interim director and a primary point of contact. Cronk says he will also be identifying an independent third party to facilitate the review of what happened during the recent boil water notice and help identify recommendations and areas of improvement moving forward.

Although Austin residents were told to boil their water, or purchase water bottles to drink during the citywide boil notice that lasted four days, officials say that there were never any contaminants in the water and that the notice was a precaution.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Austin City Council calling for independent audit at Austin Water

Explaining what 'turbidity' is, and why it caused a citywide boil water notice

Austin Water lifts boil water notice for majority of customers

Water boil notice impacting Austin restaurants, schools

Water crisis continues in Austin as medical experts issue their own warning

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter