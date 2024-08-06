Austin city councilmember rushed to hospital during budget meeting

article

Austin City Council member Mackenzie Kelly had to be rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Kelly was at City Hall at the start of the city's budget meeting when she had a "medical event" and had to taken to a nearby hospital.

The District 6 councilwoman is being evaluated and treated at this time, according to her staff.

They did not go into detail about the event.

"While she deeply regrets missing discussions about the budget and the vote to confirm the police chief at the special meeting, her health remains a top priority," read a statement.

Kelly has served on Austin City Council since 2021.