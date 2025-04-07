I-35 deadly multi-vehicle crash: Driver's attorney asks judge to let him out of jail or lower bond

The Brief The attorney for the man accused of causing a deadly pile-up on I-35 on March 13 is asking for his client to be let out of jail or for his bond to be lowered. Lab reports recently revealed Solomun Weldekeal Araya did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system, says his lawyer. Araya is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on more than $1 million bond.



The attorney of a man who slammed into more than a dozen cars on I-35, killing five people last month, is asking a judge to let his client out of jail.

This comes after lab reports revealed Solomun Weldekeal Araya did not have any alcohol or drugs in his system.

The latest

What we know:

Araya’s attorney said there is no longer probable cause, so he is pushing for his client to be immediately released from jail or have his bond reduced to a dollar for each charge.

Araya is facing five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault in connection to the crash that happened on March 13.

During a field sobriety test, Austin police said Araya had uncontrollable eye movements, was swaying, couldn’t keep his balance, didn’t correctly complete the walk and turn or one-leg stand tests, and appeared very calm and indifferent, which seemed unusual given the circumstances.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A detective said he believed Araya was under the influence of central nervous system depressants, which could be sedatives or tranquilizers to calm or relax someone.

However, lab results on a blood sample from Araya indicate that there was no alcohol or drugs in his system.

What they're saying:

"It's either just recklessness or gratuitous idiocy or overzealousness and a lack of empathy for anybody that you would drop seven felonies on someone, and you don't know what was in their blood, and you're going by field sobriety test," forensic toxicologist Okorie Okorocha said.

What's next:

APD said their vehicular homicide unit is working with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office to determine specific charges. They said the investigation is still ongoing.

The next step is for a hearing date to be set to discuss the motion and for a judge to decide whether to reduce the bond amount.

Araya is currently being held in the Travis County Jail on more than $1 million bond.