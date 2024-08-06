Lisa Davis becomes new Austin Chief of Police

Austin City Council has convened a special meeting and voted to confirm Assistant Chief of the Cincinnati Police Department Lisa Davis as the new Austin Police Department chief.

Davis was one of the two finalists for the job and is the second woman in Austin's history to hold the permanent chief role.

RELATED STORY: Austin leaders react to naming of new police chief

In a news release, Davis said, "Collaboration and trust are the foundation of my approach to public safety. I am honored to be selected as Austin’s Chief of Police and I can’t wait to begin building relationships with our officers, city leaders, and community members so we can work together to ensure Austin is a safe and welcoming place for everyone."

"The Chief of Police is a critical position for any city and, as I’ve said since joining the City of Austin in early May, identifying a permanent police chief was a top priority for me," City Manager T.C. Broadnax said in the release.

"I appreciate the invaluable feedback I’ve received, which has helped inform my decision. I have elected to move Chief Davis forward for confirmation by the City Council as she has a stellar record in her extensive career in law enforcement, and I am confident that she will earn the trust and confidence of our Austin Police officers and our community," Broadnax added.

Who is Lisa Davis?

Davis’s career spans more than three decades with the Cincinnati Police Department. She has served in multiple roles and specialized in building community relationships and using problem-solving and evidence-based policing to address crime and disorder.

In Cincinnati, she created a city-wide problem-solving unit trained to address crime and disorder in chronically violent locations, reducing overall crime and increasing the quality of life for area residents.

Davis is passionate about community policing and building police legitimacy through community partnerships. She developed a specialized unit to address at-risk population victimization that includes the LGBTQ community, Latino/Hispanic community, human trafficking victims and homeless youth.

Davis has received several awards for her work, including the Superior Achievement in Law Enforcement and the Award of Valor, and holds a bachelor’s degree from Xavier University.