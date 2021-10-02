Austin City Limits 2021: Day 2 stays dry as thousands pack Zilker

Day two of the 2021 ACL Festival brought more crowds and more sunshine.

Thousands gathered Friday and Saturday to see Weekend One’s headliners which included Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish.

"I think it went really well, we just showed our vaccination cards when we went in," said Mara Puente who flew in from Iowa for the festival.

This year, attendees are required to provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours.

"It’s chill, it’s better than not having it at all," said Chris Duffy, an attendee.

According to festival organizers, 14% of Friday attendees showed a negative test for entrance, 86% showed vaccination proof and less than 1% were turned away for not having either.

"We just kind of sat towards the back, and we’re both vaccinated so just hoping that everybody did their part and just trying to enjoy the music from afar," said Michael Kitner.

Masks aren’t required inside except in designated areas. Free masks are also available at the entrances.

"Overall I mean it hasn’t felt that different which is kind of scary you know, like you would expect there to be a little bit of a different vibe," said Aaron Garcia, who had been to ACL a handful of times. "But the good parts are still there - you got the community still and the music and that’s great to have back."

Music starts around noon on Sunday. Weekend two starts Friday, Oct. 8.

___

