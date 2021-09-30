Pharmacies, clinics offer rapid COVID-19 testing for ACL attendees

Austin’s iconic Austin City Limits Music Festival is set to begin Friday, but there is a longer pre-festival checklist this year for attendees.

Festival-goers must provide proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours and for those who need a test and haven’t received one yet, options are limited.

According to an Austin Public Health spokesperson, currently any APH testing site would have a turnaround of about 24 to 48 hours and that could increase if there is a spike in demand. However, for a fee, there are local pharmacies and clinics offering rapid test results in about 15 minutes.

Lamar Plaza Drug Store, the self-proclaimed closest pharmacy to Zilker Park, is one business that is working to fill the need.

"Leading up to ACL for today and tomorrow we’re kind of just focusing on antigen testing and antibody testing," said pharmacist Lynh Warnken. "We have been seeing an increase in the number of calls and the number of tests that we’ve had, so we’re trying to make sure that we have enough staff and support for our staff to do testing and make sure we get people their results in a timely manner."

She encouraged booking an appointment online before driving up for a curbside test. Parking spots are located in front of and behind the business. Results will be available in about 15 minutes and they can provide a print-out for someone to bring to ACL. Those attending the festival can use promo code "ACL21" for a discounted rate of $65.

In Cedar Park, the "Family Hospital Systems" headquarters on Whitestone Blvd. is also offering quick results. They have reduced the cost to $70 and are accepting walk-ins.

Tarrytown Pharmacy, located on Exposition Blvd., is also offering rapid testing. Festival-goers can use promo code "ACL2021" when booking to receive $10 off.

