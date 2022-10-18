59 DWI-related arrests made during Austin City Limits festival weekends

The Austin Police Department (APD) conducted a DWI Enforcement and No Refusal Initiative over the last two weekends.

The operation ran consecutively with both ACL Festival weekends, between Oct. 6-10 and Oct. 14-17 from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

During this initiative, there were 59 DWI-related arrests — 28 during the first week and 31 in the second week.

APD, the City of Austin Transportation Department, and the Texas Department of Transportation continue to focus on preventing lives from being lost on Austin's streets, highways, and waterways.