Austin-Travis County EMS had a busy weekend at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL).

ATCEMS said during Weekend 1 on Day 3, there was a peak of 73,042 people at the festival.

From noon until 11 p.m., there were 88 incidents reported and seven transports to a local hospital.

Austin City Limits 2022 continues for Weekend 2 on Friday, Oct. 14.