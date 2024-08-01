Austin City Limits 2024 releases daily artist schedule

The daily artist schedule for Austin City Limits (ACL) has been released for both weekends.

Festival goers can now plan their weekends down to the minute with the daily schedule.

Austin City Limits releases its lineup for 2024

Headliners include Chris Stapleton, Dua Lipa, Tyler the Creator and Blink-182, with rising stars such as Chappell Roan and Renee Rap.

ACL Weekend One will take place Oct. 4-6, following up with Weekend Two on Oct. 11-13.

