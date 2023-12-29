Cold weather shelters open Friday night in Austin

As temperatures dip close to freezing, the City of Austin announced it will open its cold weather shelters Friday night.

For a warm place to stay, head to One Texas Center (OTC), located at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6 to 8 p.m. to register.

Bus routes to the OTC include: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801.

The City says anyone seeking a cold weather shelter without the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

For more information, visit http://AustinTexas.gov/alerts or call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.