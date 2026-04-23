Georgetown man gets life for sexually abusing girl for years

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The Brief Georgetown man gets life in prison for sexually assaulting a girl for years Investigation began in Dec. 2022 after a mother reported her daughter's sexual assault to law enforcement He was a known figure in the girl's life and would sexually assault the girl as frequently as 3 or 4 times a week



A Georgetown man will spend life behind bars for sexually assaulting a girl for seven years.

45-year-old Jason Allen Crouch was found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child by a jury and sentenced earlier this week.

What they're saying:

The charge stems from a December 2022 investigation into Crouch which was prompted by a mother reporting the sexual assault of her 12-year-old daughter.

The girl told her mother that the abuse had started when she was five years old and continued for seven years. The Williamson County DA's Office says the abuse only came to light after the girl expressed a paralyzing fear of returning home following a visit to a friend’s house.

Evidence presented at trial showed that Crouch was a known figure in the girl's life and exploited a position of trust to sexually assault the girl as frequently as three or four times a week.

"This sentence ensures that a predator who shattered the innocence of a child will never walk free again," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "This survivor showed incredible strength by coming forward, and we hope this verdict brings her and her family a sense of justice and security they deserve. My office remains committed to prosecuting those who prey on the vulnerable and ensuring that we use every resource available to keep our children safe."

Crouch is a former professional BMX rider and worked as a track operator at the Central Texas BMX track in Pflugerville.