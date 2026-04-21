Round Rock jewelry store robbery: Suspects abandon stolen car; still at large
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Several suspects are at large after a robbery in Round Rock, police said.
What we know:
Round Rock police said on April 21, around 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets.
Multiple suspects went to the store and stole jewelry before leaving in a stolen car from the Houston area.
Officers later found the stolen car that was abandoned nearby.
The suspects are still at large.
A FOX 7 Austin viewer sent in a video of the uspects running from the store.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department