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Round Rock jewelry store robbery: Suspects abandon stolen car; still at large

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Published  April 21, 2026 2:15pm CDT
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Round Rock police are investigating a robbery
    • The incident happened on April 21 at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets
    • Several suspects are still at large

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Several suspects are at large after a robbery in Round Rock, police said.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on April 21, around 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets.

Multiple suspects went to the store and stole jewelry before leaving in a stolen car from the Houston area. 

Officers later found the stolen car that was abandoned nearby. 

The suspects are still at large.

A FOX 7 Austin viewer sent in a video of the uspects running from the store.

Suspects caught on camera in Round Rock outlet robbery

Suspects caught on camera in Round Rock outlet robbery

A FOX 7 viewer sent in this video of suspects running from the scene of a robbery at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets Tuesday.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department

Round RockCrime and Public Safety