Round Rock jewelry store robbery: Suspects abandon stolen car; still at large

The Brief Round Rock police are investigating a robbery The incident happened on April 21 at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets Several suspects are still at large



Several suspects are at large after a robbery in Round Rock, police said.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on April 21, around 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at the Marc Robinson Jewelers at the Round Rock Premium Outlets.

Multiple suspects went to the store and stole jewelry before leaving in a stolen car from the Houston area.

Officers later found the stolen car that was abandoned nearby.

The suspects are still at large.

A FOX 7 Austin viewer sent in a video of the uspects running from the store.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates