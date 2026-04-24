Hays CISD math teacher arrested for improper relationship with student: police

The Brief Hays CISD high school math teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student Kyle police say it received a report on April 24 The teacher was immediately removed from campus and placed on administrative leave, says Hays CISD



A Hays CISD math teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a high school student, police say.

40-year-old Juan Gomez of Buda has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and student. In Texas, this is a second-degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

What they're saying:

The Kyle Police Department says it received a report about an inappropriate interaction between a teacher and a high school student on April 24.

Hays CISD says the teacher, identified by police as Gomez, was a math teacher at Lehman High School. He was immediately removed from campus and placed on administrative leave.

He has also been barred from returning to school and will not return while the criminal investigation and any court processes are underway. He also cannot communicate with students or coworkers, says the district.

Dig deeper:

Gomez was hired by Hays CISD to work at Lehman High School in July 2023.

The district says all employees undergo fingerprint-based criminal background checks before being hired, as per state law. However, term-contracted teachers, like Gomez, cannot be immediately terminated due to employment-based due process rights.

Hays CISD says it will take whatever steps necessary to protect its students.