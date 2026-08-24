Austin Country Flea Market fire: Property owner voices concerns as investigation continues

The Brief Two people were injured after a fire at the Austin Country Flea Mart The property owner said the area has long been neglected by the county



An investigation is underway into the fire at the Austin Country Flea Mart that left two people injured over the weekend.

As the search for answers begins, the property owner’s frustration is growing with Travis County, as he says the area has long been neglected.

Fire at Austin Country Flea Mart

The backstory:

On Sunday, August 23, crowds could be seen gathering along the roadside of 290, as all eyes were fixed on the scene unfolding across the highway. Large, black plumes of smoke erupted into the air as fire crews battled a fire at the Austin Country Flea Mart.

The first alarm came at around 5:20 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm, meaning additional manpower and water were requested.

"Initially, the fire was contained to a couple of the buildings there. In the course of it, the wind pushed the embers downwind into the grass, starting a grass fire," said Danny Oliver, with the Austin Fire Department.

That grass fire spanned multiple acres, and six brush trucks were requested to patrol the area downwind. By 7:47 p.m., AFD confirmed the brush fire had been contained, and all forward progress had been stopped.

Two people were reported to have minor injuries and were evaluated by Austin Travis County EMS. At least one structure could be seen with severe fire damage.

"Structures definitely collapsed, and they'll have to be rebuilt," said Oliver.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 7, a Travis County spokesperson said, "The Travis County Fire Marshal’s Office is actively investigating the fire. Reporting assumptions or allegations made by a person who has pending litigation against Travis County would be biased and would not contribute to the investigation or our ability to provide accurate information to the public. Travis County will share verified information as it becomes available."

Frustration voiced against Travis County

The other side:

As investigators work to determine the cause, some say the flames are the latest issue in a long list of concerns for the area.

"The fire is not the most extreme issue," says Corbin Graham, who since 2024 has owned the property the Austin Country Flea Market sits on. "This is a former landfill."

Graham spoke to FOX 7 on Sunday evening, as fire crews wrapped up their efforts to extinguish the flames. He voiced his dissatisfaction with Travis County, claiming the area has been a point of contention.

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Travis County used the site off 290 as a landfill from 1968 until it closed in 1982. The county then started post-closure care and, according to state regulations, should have been monitoring and maintaining the land to make sure it doesn’t leak contaminants, release harmful gases, or cause pollution.

Graham says they haven’t done their part.

"People should understand that there are millions of gallons of toxic material coming out," says Graham. He says for decades that the property has been leaking leachate, which is highly contaminated runoff.

Dig deeper:

In March 2024, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality investigated the landfill and found ponding, erosion, leachate leaks, and leachate draining towards the creek. The county received state violations, and Graham claims their inaction has led to mounting safety issues.

"Fires, toxic leachate, arsenic, lead in the water, I mean, these are all just part of the same bucket. We're trying to solve it, and we're just encountering opposition at every single step of the way," says Graham. "It has been an issue for 50 plus years."

Graham has since taken the issue to court and says he is currently involved in three litigation cases against Travis County. His development plans for the area along 290 have been put on hold as legal and environmental issues continue to play out.