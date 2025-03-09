article

The Brief 1 person was killed and 6 were injured in an early morning crash. Two cars collided on Airport Boulevard shortly after 3 a.m. 1 of the injured was taken to the hospital, 5 others sustained minor injuries.



One person is dead, and six others were injured in a crash in East Austin overnight.

Airport Boulevard deadly crash

What we know:

Austin-Travis County EMS says they were called to a crash on Airport Boulevard, not far from Manor Road, shortly after 3 a.m.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and one person was pinned inside one of the cars.

Once at the scene, medics pronounced one adult dead.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Five others sustained minor injuries, according to ATCEMS.

What we don't know:

The identity and age of the person who died in the crash has not been released.

Details about the crash have also not been made public.