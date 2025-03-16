Austin crash investigation on I-35 turns to homicide investigation

article

The Brief Austin Police say they're investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year. Emergency personnel responded to a report of a crash on northbound I-35 in North Austin early Sunday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene and had injuries not related to the crash.



Austin Police are investigating an early Sunday morning homicide that was discovered while responding to a crash on I-35 in North Austin.

Austin's 9th Homicide

What we know:

Just before 4 a.m., the Austin Fire Department arrived in the 11600 block of I-35, in the northbound lanes, and found two vehicles that had crashed.

Police investigators say one driver was unconscious and life-saving measures were attempted. Medical professionals found trauma to the body that was not related to the crash. That driver was pronounced dead on the scene just after 4 a.m.

Investigators say there is no known threat to the public, and it is being investigated as an isolated incident.

Police officials say this is Austin's ninth homicide of the year.

The other driver is cooperating with the police and no one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not revealed what type of injuries the driver had.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

There is no information on if the other driver was injured in the crash.