Man arrested for stealing SUV from dealership, brandishing handgun at employee: APD

The Austin Police Department has arrested a man suspected of stealing an SUV from a dealership and brandishing a handgun at an employee on Wednesday evening.

31-year-old Kaynin Jackson is currently in the Travis County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge and a parole violation, according to jail records.

What we know:

On Feb. 26 around 5 p.m., APD responded to an aggravated robbery at the Capital Chevrolet in the 6200 block of S I-35 frontage road in South Austin. The suspect pointed a handgun at an employee and stole a brand-new Chevrolet Equinox.

APD pulled in resources from the Air Unit, Robbery Unit and Violent Crimes Task Force to assist with the investigation.

The stolen SUV was tracked to a transit station in East Austin within around 45 minutes of the robbery. Officers then followed the vehicle to a Walmart on East Ben White service road westbound where they arrested the suspect, identified as Jackson, without incident.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a handwritten robbery note, which was presumably either used or meant to be used in a bank robbery.

What they're saying:

"Through the coordinated efforts of Patrol, Robbery, VCTF, and the Air Unit, the suspect was apprehended within an hour and a half of the original 9-1-1 call. The arrest prevented the suspect from potentially committing several more violent criminal acts against the citizens of Austin," APD says.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.