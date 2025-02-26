1 critically injured in East Austin park shooting: APD

article

The Brief APD is investigating a shooting that injured a person at an East Austin park on Sunday night. The shooting happened after a physical fight in a parking lot near the Bartholomew District Park baseball field. One person suffered life-threatening injuries.



The Austin Police Department is looking for people who may have been involved in a shooting at an East Austin park on Sunday night.

What we know:

APD says that on Feb. 23 at around 6:30 p.m., a large community event was happening at Bartholomew District Park at 5201 Berkman Drive.

During that event, many unidentified males were involved in a physical fight in a parking lot near the baseball field. Shortly after, gunshots rang out, and one person was struck along with multiple vehicles.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD's preliminary investigation shows several persons of interest were gathered shortly before the gunshots began and a large crowd was present during the shooting.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking the public for any information, videos, audio recordings or witnesses that may have seen the shooting or have information pertaining to the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-8566.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

Evidence can also be uploaded by scanning the QR code below:

