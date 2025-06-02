Man shoots another in the head during argument over money: police

article

A man is now facing a murder charge after a shooting last week at a Northwest Austin apartment complex.

What we know:

27-year-old Waleed Beriji is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Noah Talbott.

On Thursday May 29, just after midnight, Austin police officers responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at the Westdale Point Apartments at 7117 Wood Hollow Drive, just off Far W Boulevard and North Mopac.

Someone called 911 and reported someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Talbott with a gunshot wound to the head. Talbott was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died over 24 hours later.

The suspect, later identified as Beriji, had left the scene before officers arrived.

The investigation that followed showed that the two men had been involved in a fight regarding money. Talbott escorted Beriji to the door, and Beriji allegedly pulled out a handgun from his bag and shot Talbott in the head before fleeing the scene.

APD arrested Beriji in the 3000 block of South Congress, over 12 miles away from the scene, and booked him into the Travis County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

After Talbott was pronounced dead, Beriji was charged with murder.

What's next:

Beriji is still in the Travis County Jail on $300,000 bond with the conditions that he have a GPS monitor, no contact with the complaining witness and a drug evaluation.

Beriji also had an existing warrant from the Travis County Sheriff's Office for assaulting a family member by impeding their breath or circulation from last year, according to court records.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS.

Anyone can also submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.