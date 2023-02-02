Austin Disaster Relief Network ready to help with cleanup after winter storm

The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is partnering with Travis County and Austin to help residents who were affected by the winter storm.

Following this week’s winter storm, many Austin area residents may have had to deal with fallen trees, branches, and other debris caused by the ice accumulation.

ADRN is helping residents with physical and financial limitations who need help cleaning up.

Residents in Travis, Hays, Bastrop, Caldwell, or Williamson counties who need cleanup help can submit a request at link.adrn.org/ws-cleanup-request or go to ADRN’s website for information at ADRN.org.

Volunteer teams from local churches will receive that information and coordinate with residents to help with the work.

If you’d like to support ADRN disaster response efforts like this, you can donate online at adrn.org/ws2023. These funds help support survivors of ice storms, fires, floods, and other disasters in our area.