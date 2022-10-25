City addresses APD emergency call center's staff shortage, long wait times

The City of Austin is implementing a "pay-and-incentives" plan to deal with the staffing crisis at the Austin Police Department's (APD) emergency call center.

This comes after a special review, requested by APD Chief Joseph Chacon, and new data showing 1 out of 3 911 calls are not answered quickly.

The city needs to fill 19 out of the 75 dispatcher positions, and 50 out of 105 911 operator positions.

The city will also raise entry pay 26 percent, to $22.85 per hour for 911 call takers. Entry pay for police dispatchers will go up 35 percent, to $24.42 per hour.

The salary adjustments and a recruitment campaign are expected to be in place before the end of the year.

