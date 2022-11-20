Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in person after two years

After going virtual for two years, the Austin Empty Bowl Project returned in person this year.

The Central Texas Food Bank hosts the annual fundraiser in collaboration with Meals on Wheels Central Texas. The project brings together potters, musicians and restaurant owners to raise money for hungry children in Central Texas.

Local artisans donated hundreds of handcrafted bowls which guests could buy for $30 and then be served freshly made soup from local eateries to enjoy while listening to live music.

FOX 7 Austin is a proud longtime sponsor of the event with anchors and reporters volunteering as soup servers.

Many who attend say Empty Bowl has become a holiday tradition.

All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program. Since its inception, AEBP has raised more than $130,000.