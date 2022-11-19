Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook recipes with FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum

The Austin Empty Bowl Project returns in-person this Sunday at the Central Texas Food Bank.

The event, held every year the Sunday before Thanksgiving since 1997, is an effort by Austin-area potters to help fight hunger in our community. All proceeds go to CTFB's Kids Cafe program which "provides a safe, nurturing place where children receive a hot, nutritious dinner, as well as help with homework," says the AEBP website, and Meals on Wheels Central Texas's Meals for Kids program.

As part of the event, potters from all over Central Texas donate bowls of all shapes, sizes and colors to be purchased and filled with delicious hot soup and bread donated by thirty restaurants and bakeries. Musicians also join in to perform at the event.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Nov. 20 at the CTFB at 6500 Metropolis Drive. Attendees can choose and enjoy their favorite bowl, hot soup and bread for $30 per person. There is also an online silent auction and a raffle for an original Nancy Elder quilt called "Soup Stop Ahead" based on artwork from Austin artist John Williams.

Ahead of the festivities, FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum tried her hand at a couple of the recipes from the Austin Empty Bowl Project cookbook.

Chicken Noodle Soup

INGREDIENTS

1 pound pasta

1 whole chicken, about 3-4 pounds

3 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 pound carrots, sliced

1 pound celery, sliced

1 teaspoon dried basil

16 cups water

DIRECTIONS

Bring pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until just under cooked. Set aside.

Season the chicken inside and out with salt and pepper.

In a large stock pot, cover the chicken with 16 cups of water. Bring to a boil and cook at a brisk simmer until meat is tender and falling from the bone, about 40 minutes. Remove chicken. Once cooled, debone and shred. Reserve the meat.

To the hot stock, add the chicken and remaining ingredients, except for the pasta. Bring to a boil and add the pasta. Cook another 5 to 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Tierra's adjustments: "I used 24 cups of water instead of 16 and added onion, garlic and bay leaves to the water while cooking the chicken. Once soup was completely finished, I added 4 teaspoons of salt, 2 teaspoons of dried cilantro, and 2 teaspoons of dried basil. For noodles, I used gluten-free rotini."

Walnut Bread

INGREDIENTS

1 large egg

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups unbleached white flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon sea salt

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup milk

DIRECTIONS

Butter a one-pound loaf pan. Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder and salt and stir in the walnuts.

Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 45 to 55 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted in the center comes out moist but clean.

Allow loaf to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before unmolding it onto a rack to cool completely.