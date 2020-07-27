Austin Energy crews to help with Hurricane Hanna restoration efforts

Austin Energy says it is sending line workers and support personnel to South Texas to help with restoration efforts in the wake of Hurricane Hanna.

Five bucket trucks, two digging derricks, and three support vehicles are being deployed to help bring power back to affected communities.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Austin Energy says the team is prepared to provide help for up to two weeks in Mercedes, Texas and the surrounding area. It says it received the request for mutial aid from American Electric Power Texas (AEP Texas).

Officials say that safety is always a top priority and it's especially important when deploying aid during a pandemic so extra care and consideration is being taken to ensure the safety of Austin Energy employees.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Crews will only work with other Austin Energy staff, staying with their same team members and following established COVID-19 safety protocols. Additional safety measures were also taken into consideration when setting up lodging for the crews.

Advertisement

Austin Energy plans to leave at 11:30 a.m. today (7/27).

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.