Governor Abbott provides update on Hanna response

Governor Greg Abbott is providing an update on the state's response to Hanna.

Hanna has been upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it continues strengthening on its way toward the Texas coast.

FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Chelsea Andrews says that sustained winds as of around 11:45 a.m. (CT) are at 80 mph with higher gusts and that 6"-12" of rain is expected in South Texas and parts of Northern Mexico. Some areas could receive as much as 18" of rain.

A storm surge of three to five feet is possible along parts of the Texas coasts and other hazards with Hanna include flash flooding, some river flooding, large swells along the coast, and a few spin-up tornadoes.

Hanna formed in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday evening.

