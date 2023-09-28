Austin Energy did not proactively cut tree limbs ahead of February ice storm: audit

Austin Energy did not do it's part to proactively cut tree limbs that brought down power lines during the February ice storm. That's the conclusion from an audit released by the city of Austin.

Austin Energy is said to be behind on their goal to trim trees around city power lines.

The audit comes after pushback from power outages caused by February's winter storm.

The outage was compounded by ice buildup on overgrown tree limbs that brought down lines.

Austin Energy is responsible for maintaining limbs on a seven-year basis.

The report found the company was trimming at a much slower pace than what industry standards recommend.

In response, Austin Energy will bring in additional tree-trimming crews with hopes to meet the target date to be caught up by 2028.