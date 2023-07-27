Austin Energy notices high demand for energy as Texans try to keep cool

Most Central Texans are trying to beat the heat this summer by staying cool. In the summer months, Austin Energy notices a higher demand for energy.

"Any time you've got extreme heat, you want to be very conscious about when you're running your air conditioning. Air conditioning is the single biggest energy draw for a house," says Matt Mitchell, with Austin Energy.

Several Austin residents told FOX 7 Austin reporter Jessica Rivera, when they opened their electric bill, it was a lot higher than what they're used to.

"My electric bill, normally this time of year is about $215. And it's almost I think it's right about $300 right now. The one I just got for this next month," says Austin resident, Amy Branton.

Last year, Austin City Council approved an Austin Energy pass-through rate increase which is $15 a month. And recently, Austin customers saw another tier increase on their bill:

The first rate increase, called a "pass-through" rate, is $15/month that started in November 2022

The second rate increase, base rate increase, started March 1, 2023Customer rate charge: Increases by $3, from $10 to $13 beginning March 1, 2023 Increases by $1, from $13 to $14 beginning November 1, 2023 Increases by $1, from $14 to $15 beginning November 1, 2024

Increases by $3, from $10 to $13 beginning March 1, 2023

Increases by $1, from $13 to $14 beginning November 1, 2023

Increases by $1, from $14 to $15 beginning November 1, 2024

Tier Changes, increase based on electricity usage

"Before, like, summer began, like the real, like hot days we were seeing our bill maybe would be like $200-ish, which is pretty normal considering it's a three bedroom. But right now, recently the last bill that we got is that $400," says Austin resident, Estefania Rodriguez,

Seeing the bill so high is concerning for Amy Branton, who is disabled and not able to work.

"But with the electric bills specifically going as high as it's been going. I've had to start door dashing and doing that as a way to bring in extra money, and it cuts it very close because the bill is pretty high before I'm able to reach that amount," says Branton.

Some even feared if they can't pay the bill, Austin Energy will cut the power off.

"In extreme temperatures, when heat indexes are like this, we do not do residential disconnects. That's what that's called. We don't perform those when temperatures are in their extremes or whether that's in the winter or in the summer," says Mitchell.

Austin Energy says if you receive a call saying they're cutting off your power, hang up.

"Austin Energy will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone, or we're going to disconnect your electricity. It's never going to happen," says Mitchell.

If you believe you may be a victim of a scam you can report it here. For utility assistance you can click here.