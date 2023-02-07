Austin Energy warns storms could 'pose new issues'

Austin Energy is warning its customers that storms Tuesday and Wednesday morning could "pose new issues."

The company tweeted asking people to take precautions because the trees are compromised, and the winds could create a problem.

They are urging people to:

Be aware of their surroundings when out walking or in their yard

Do not leave pets or children unsupervised under trees

If possible, do not park vehicles under trees

As of 1:22 p.m. there are still almost 9,000 Austin Energy customers without power after last week's ice storm.

Austin Energy says wind gusts are starting to pick up and the weather could complicate power restoration efforts.

The company says it's already facing many challenges in restoring power to the last 1.66% of its customers. Many outages are requiring multiple steps to be completed before power can be restored.

For example, yesterday Austin Energy says its crews replaced a damaged power pole, which ended up being a full-day job with several trucks and crews to assist.

If you see a downed power line, officials are asking you to call 512-322-9100.