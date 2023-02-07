Central Texas weather: Rain becomes more widespread, intense tonight

The weather is changing again! We have a cold front coming to town along with an upper low.

They will team up and give us multiple rounds of rain and storms in the next 36 hours.

Spotty light to moderate rain during the day and then a line of storms this evening with the cold front.

The rain will become more widespread and intense tonight behind the front as the upper low takes over.

Some spots could get 1 - 1.5" of rain out of this setup.

Temperatures will go from the 70s this afternoon to 50s this evening to finally 40s in the morning.

The severe weather threat will be low and not expecting any ice. Rain is likely and the Winter feel is making a comeback.

