Austin father killed in drunk driving crash; suspect at large

The Brief The suspect in a deadly drunk driving crash is still on the run An Austin man was killed in the crash on June 14 The victim's family is now speaking out



The suspect in a drunk-driving crash in Northwest Travis County still hasn't been arrested.

An Austin man died in the wreck, and as his family deals with the loss, they're searching for justice and warning of the consequences of drinking and driving.

Stanley Chun's family speaks out

Local perspective:

Stanley Chun, 34, was a husband, father, son, and brother. On June 14, the day before Father's Day, his life was cut short.

He and his wife Maria, their two-and-a-half-year-old son Harper, and Stanley's parents were driving home from dinner on RM 2769, a winding road near Lake Travis. They were hit head on by a drunk driver.

Maria, Harper, and Stanley's father had minor injuries. His mother had broken limbs, which she is still recovering from. Stanley was killed on impact.

Jacqueline Brough, Maria's sister, and Andrew Brough, her father, spoke to FOX 7 from Pennsylvania.

"He had so much of his life still ahead of him," Jacqueline said.

"The first thing you feel is shock, but then, as a father, the first thing that I said, how can I get there as soon as I possibly can?" Andrew said. "It was just, how's this possible? You hear about these things happening every day, when they happen to other people. Now it's happening to us."

Stanley was a CEO. His family runs SpringHill Suites on U.S. 183. Now his parents and Maria are trying to run the hotel.

He loved golfing, spending time with his family, and work.

"Those are things that he'll never get to do again," Jacqueline said. "He was also a very pretty serious guy, but he did have a witty sense of humor, and we'll definitely miss that about him."

Harper now has to grow up without a father.

Stanley Chun

"This was all caused by an irresponsible person who chose to drink and drive that night," Andrew said.

He warns against the dangers of drunk driving.

"Don't do something reckless, like get behind the wheel of a car, and you destroy so many lives. Not only the person that is killed, but everyone who loved Stanley has been forever impacted by that senseless act," he said.

The suspect, Jonathan Medellin Hopper, from Houston, has warrants for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

According to the crash report, he showed signs of intoxication. DPS told FOX 7:

"The Trooper did take the suspect into custody and transported him to the hospital for a blood draw. While at the hospital, medical staff informed the Trooper the suspect would need immediate medical care for possible severe injuries. Officers have an obligation not to delay necessary care, and in this case the suspect was taken out of custody to ensure he received immediate treatment. Arrest warrants were then secured for Intoxication Manslaughter and Intoxication Assault. Troopers have been actively engaged in the effort to locate the suspect. At this time, he has not yet been located, but DPS continues to make efforts to bring him into custody."

"Jonathan, if he's watching this, we would like him to do the right thing and turn himself in," Jacqueline said. "We know he didn't mean for this to happen. It was a horrible accident. No one ever would want this to happen, but you need to accept responsibility for your decision to drink and drive."

"It's been a frustrating process to think that this person has had 11 weeks of freedom that Stanley has not," Andrew said.

Every day, Stanley's family still has to drive past the scene of the crash, grappling with the hole in their lives, and pushing for justice.

"We all know nothing is going to bring Stanley back, but to hold the person that took his life responsible, that's what we're seeking," Andrew said.

The family also thanks the first responders who showed up that day, as well as victim services.