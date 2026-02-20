Austin FC, Austin Pets Alive! honorary mascot partnership extended for five more seasons

article

The Brief Austin FC, Austin Pets Alive! extend honorary mascot partnership for next 5 seasons Partnership has helped 119 dogs find permanent homes since inaugural season



Austin FC and Austin Pets Alive! are extending their Honorary Mascot partnership for the next five seasons.

What we know:

The partnership began with the club's inaugural season.

Every home game, adoptable dogs from Austin Pets Alive are escorted onto the pitch and introduced to the fans.

APA! says that many of the dogs were facing euthanasia at under-resourced shelters before receiving lifesaving treatment at the nonprofit.

By the numbers:

APA! says the partnership has helped 119 dogs find permanent homes over the last five seasons.

Some dogs have even found homes within Austin FC.

Head Coach Nico Estévez, goalkeeper Brad Stuver and President Andy Loughnane have also all adopted dogs from Austin Pets Alive! since the community partnership was established.

Season 5 also saw honorary mascots exclusively selected from Austin Animal Services in an effort to strengthen the program's local shelter collaboration, says APA!

What they're saying:

"Austin FC staff, players and fans have taken this commitment to rescuing companion animals to the next level," Suzie Chase, community affairs officer with Austin Pets Alive!, said. "Because of the enthusiasm for the Austin FC Honorary Mascot program, Austin Pets Alive! has experienced a significant increase in adopters, fosters, volunteers and donors helping the most vulnerable pets in our care. We are proud to continue this partnership for five more seasons and build on the lives already saved."

"Since the inception of Austin FC, it has remained core to our mission to pay tribute to Austin-based organizations who have been serving the community long before the Club came to be," Loughnane said. "Partnering with APA! on the Honorary Mascot program made sense from the very beginning, and to know that our partnership has helped more than 100 shelter dogs find a home is a great source of pride across our Club. We’re excited to continue this work together for the next five seasons."

What's next:

The first home match of Season 6 will mark the next chapter of the extended community partnership.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, Austin Pets Alive! will introduce Fit Bit, a senior Schnauzer Terrier previously in the care of Austin Animal Services, as the game's honorary mascot.