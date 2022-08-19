Austin FC launches online gaming club featuring 3 tournaments in 2022

Looking to compete and connect with other Austin FC fans? You're in luck!

Austin FC has announced the ATXFC Gaming Club, which will feature monthly tournaments and exclusive prizes.

ATXFC Gaming Club will feature three tournaments in 2022, with one tournament taking place per month in September, October and November. To sign up to play, visit Austin FC's gaming platform. Players can also compete online in EA Sports FIFA.

Upcoming tournaments within the ATXFC Gaming Club include:

Sept. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Prizes include a $100 FIFA Ultimate Team gift card, a copy of FIFA 23, and a case of C4

Oct. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Prizes include a $100 FIFA Ultimate Team gift card and a signed Austin FC Setimiento jersey

Nov. 19, 2022

Prizes include an Austin FC gift bag and other unannounced prizes

To check eligibility and sign up to play, click here.