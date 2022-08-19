Austin FC launches online gaming club featuring 3 tournaments in 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Looking to compete and connect with other Austin FC fans? You're in luck!
Austin FC has announced the ATXFC Gaming Club, which will feature monthly tournaments and exclusive prizes.
ATXFC Gaming Club will feature three tournaments in 2022, with one tournament taking place per month in September, October and November. To sign up to play, visit Austin FC's gaming platform. Players can also compete online in EA Sports FIFA.
Upcoming tournaments within the ATXFC Gaming Club include:
ATXFC Gaming Club Verde & Black Cup (PS4)
- Sept. 15, 2022 at 7 p.m.
- Prizes include a $100 FIFA Ultimate Team gift card, a copy of FIFA 23, and a case of C4
ATXFC Gaming Club Regular Season Finale (PS4/XB1)
- Oct. 6, 2022 at 7 p.m.
- Prizes include a $100 FIFA Ultimate Team gift card and a signed Austin FC Setimiento jersey
ATXFC Gaming Club National Team Tune-up (PS4/XB1)
- Nov. 19, 2022
- Prizes include an Austin FC gift bag and other unannounced prizes
To check eligibility and sign up to play, click here.