Austin firefighters extinguish shed fire overnight
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department contained a fire to a shed behind a home before it could spread to other buildings early Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the 4300 block of Sinclair Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters found a 20-foot by 20-foot shed on fire behind a home on Shoalwood Avenue between the two streets.
Crews said the fire was contained to the shed.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.