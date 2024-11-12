Austin firefighters extinguish shed fire overnight

article

The Austin Fire Department contained a fire to a shed behind a home before it could spread to other buildings early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 4300 block of Sinclair Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found a 20-foot by 20-foot shed on fire behind a home on Shoalwood Avenue between the two streets.

Crews said the fire was contained to the shed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.