Expand / Collapse search

Austin firefighters extinguish shed fire overnight

By
Published  November 12, 2024 11:55am CST
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
article

Austin Fire crews responded to a shed fire around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Brief

    • Crews responded to a shed fire behind a home on Shoalwood Avenue.
    • The fire happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
    • No injuries were reported.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department contained a fire to a shed behind a home before it could spread to other buildings early Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the 4300 block of Sinclair Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found a 20-foot by 20-foot shed on fire behind a home on Shoalwood Avenue between the two streets.

Crews said the fire was contained to the shed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from the Austin Fire Department.