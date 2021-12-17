Austin Fire Department welcomes newest graduating cadets

Twenty-five cadets have joined the ranks of the Austin Fire Department.

After facing 28 weeks of grueling training and tests, the new cadets are now Austin firefighters and were honored with a graduation ceremony where city leaders praised the new additions.

"I want you to know that this community needs you. It’s a community that respects you and appreciates the service and the position that you are putting yourselves in to keep the community safe," said Mayor Steve Adler during his speech to the class.

Graduating the Austin Fire Academy is no easy task as cadets undergo rigorous life-saving training ranging from fire to swift water rescues and everything in between.

"At the ring of a bell you may be expected to enter life-saving situations for people you’ve never met it’s beautiful and it’s just a part of the larger sacrifice that you are bravely, boldly, and willingly make for us and our community," said Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison.

The title of valedictorian, the one who scored the highest in all exams and training for Cadet Class 132, was given to cadet David Hashem, who gave a speech during the graduation ceremony.

"As we look back on these memories before starting our privation in our future career we must never forget our ‘why'," Hashem said. "Throughout the Academy we were told to think about our ‘why,’ why we chose to serve, why we chose the fire service, why we chose AFD as the years go on never forget your why and be worth emulating."

Austin continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in the nation, and many departments like AFD continue to work on keeping up with the growth of the city.

