Austin fire investigating small fire at Congregation Beth Israel

The Austin Fire Department is investigating a small fire in North Austin Sunday night.

AFD says there was a small exterior fire at Congregation Beth Israel on Shoal Creek Boulevard. The fire has been put out, and no injuries have been reported.

Arson investigators have been called in to determine the cause of the fire.

Shalom Austin later issued a statement, saying that the fire was set on the outside of the main sanctuary doors and that smoke damage was minimal. According to the organization, Austin police have immediately increased patrols overnight and Shalom Austin is also in contact with the FBI.

"We are grateful for the constant support, communication and assistance of the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department, and for the support and collaboration of our Austin Jewish community partners," the statement reads. "We stand with the clergy, staff and members of Congregation Beth Israel."

