Austin Fire responds to brush fire near Travis County Expo Center

The Austin Fire Department along with Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a fire that occurred during Rodeo Austin's BBQ Austin event.

Friday night, Rodeo Austin officials said a brush fire took place during a professional fireworks display. The brush fire was about five acres on unimproved land.

No structures were involved and there were no injuries.

Travis County Fire Marshals, Emergency Management Services and local Law Enforcement were on site prior to and during the event. Multiple fire crews and equipment including Austin Fire Department responded within minutes.

As of 8:50 p.m., the fire has been contained.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter