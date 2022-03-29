Austin Fire responds to vehicle fire in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon.
AFD said they are extinguishing a vehicle fire in the 800 block of Ed Bluestein Blvd., the southbound lanes of US 183 near Bolm Road.
AFD told drivers to expect delays and if possible, avoid the area.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
