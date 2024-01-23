Austin firefighters briefly trapped after roof collapse during house fire

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

Two firefighters were momentarily trapped when the roof collapsed during a fire attack and search in a home in South Austin.

The fire broke out at a home in the 300 block of Camperdown Elm late Monday night.

AFD says there was heavy fire when they arrived and one of the firefighters was treated by Austin-Travis County EMS for a minor injury after the roof collapse.

The fire has been ruled accidental. AFD says it originated in the HVAC closet and extended into the attic.

Fortunately, no one will be displaced. AFD says the home was vacant for renovations.