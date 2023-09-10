Austin firefighters have new contract after deal reached through arbitration

Austin firefighters have a new contract after a deal was hammered out by an arbitration panel involving the city and the Austin Firefighters Association.

The contract runs through September 2025 and includes base wage increases of 4% each year.

There will also be one-time lump sum payments to firefighters and special stipends for firefighters in the wildfire, arson and dispatch divisions.

The new contract also gets rid of random drug testing and allows for medical use of cannabis.

This deal comes after negotiations between the union and the city broke down in mid-August.

In a statement, acting assistant city manager Bruce Mills says he's pleased with the agreement, calling it fair but hopes the next contract can be reached through the collective bargaining process.