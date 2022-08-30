Austin firefighters help with South Texas floods

article

Six members of the Austin Fire Department (AFD) were sent to Eagle Pass as part of a Texas A&M Task Force1 Boat Squad deployment.

The urgent request was due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the area. It called for two boats, two tow platforms, and six people.

"We’re honored to be able to assist this call for help, and ask that you keep our folks—Captain Chris Layton (Quint 50/B shift; Squad Leader), Fire Specialist Marcus Bradley (Rescue 28/C shift; Assistant Squad Leader), and Firefighters Jacob Brownlee (Engine 14/C shift; Boat Operator), Nick Deno (Rescue 14/A shift; Boat Operator), Aaron Gilbert (Engine 28/A shift; Bowman), and Neek Razavi (Engine 14/C shift; Bowman)—in your thoughts and prayers as they leave their homes and families to aid those in need," AFD said.