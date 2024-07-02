Man arrested in connection to Austin flea market shooting; second shooter at large

A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a flea market in Southeast Austin. A second suspect is still at large.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, July 1, deputies arrested Felipe Saucedo-Rodriguez and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently in custody at the Travis County Jail.

A warrant has been issued for a second shooter, 30-year-old Luis Felipe Saucedo-Rojas, of Austin. He has not been arrested yet.

MORE: Flea market shooting in Travis County; 2 detained

Luis Felipe Saucedo-Rojas, 30.

TCSO said three people were shot in the parking lot of an outdoor market on Sunday, June 30.

Two people with non-life-threatening injuries and one person fighting to stay alive.

Anyone with information about Luis Felipe Saucedo-Rojas and his whereabouts or this incident is asked to contact the TCSO Tip Line at 512-854-1444 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.