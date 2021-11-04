Expand / Collapse search

Austin Food and Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores

The Austin Food and Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores this weekend! Tierra Neubaum has details on the great food and beverages you can indulge in while there.

AUSTIN, Texas - Calling all food and wine lovers. 

The Austin Food and Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores this weekend! 

From Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7, guests can sip, savor, mix and mingle their way through a number of the country’s top wine, spirits, and culinary exhibitors. 

Click here for a full list of the chefs and restaurants being showcased. 

The festival is officially sold out, but there are still tickets available for two special in-restaurant dinners being held at Canje and Lutie’s at Commodore Perry.

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend AF+W Festival 2021. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours of first entering the festival.

Patrons who are fully vaccinated may show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination instead of proof of negative test. Patrons showing proof of vaccine do not need to be tested to enter, according to the festival's website.

