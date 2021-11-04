Calling all food and wine lovers.

The Austin Food and Wine Festival returns to Auditorium Shores this weekend!

From Friday, November 5 to Sunday, November 7, guests can sip, savor, mix and mingle their way through a number of the country’s top wine, spirits, and culinary exhibitors.

Click here for a full list of the chefs and restaurants being showcased.

The festival is officially sold out, but there are still tickets available for two special in-restaurant dinners being held at Canje and Lutie’s at Commodore Perry.

WATCH FOX 7 AUSTIN HERE:

A printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test result will be required to attend AF+W Festival 2021. The negative COVID-19 printed test result must be obtained within 72 hours of first entering the festival.

Patrons who are fully vaccinated may show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination instead of proof of negative test. Patrons showing proof of vaccine do not need to be tested to enter, according to the festival's website.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter